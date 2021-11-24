YouDay: Breaking away from negative behavior

Coach Lamonte says it's up to us to leave the past where it belongs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of us have lived with negative behavior patterns for so long that they have become norms in our lives. We are controlled by these patterns and unaware of their affects on us. We have accepted this as our "personality" and believe this is who we are.

No negative behavior will ever change until you discover the root of that behavior. Remember this point: whatever remains unchanged will change every potential outlook in your life.

Become introspective. When you determine that at certain points you are limited or unable to get beyond a certain point, it could merely be an indication that the behavior is controlling you; you are not controlling it. Any controlling behavior will shift your life in the direction it feels accordingly.

You will never defeat your demons until you acknowledge their existence. Change and you will always win.

