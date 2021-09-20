YouDay: How to stop throwing stones at yourself

Our self-mission is to search our hearts and find in various areas of lives where we hurt most and find the necessary outlet to begin healing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maybe you've heard the expression, "Sticks and stones might break my bones but words can never hurt me." Unfortunately, that's not always true. Words can hurt.

One of the hardest questions I was asked was why I was so afraid of my life.

I had no answer, but what I discovered at that moment was that I had stones -- stones I threw at myself with words I spoke, thoughts I believed, negative behaviors I normalized.

I could not deny the fact that these stones I harbored would be the very stones I would use to build a wall to protect my own pain. With this pain, I would justify self-sabotage and allow excuses to defend my self-hatred.

Do you find yourself asking if you have stones, too? The honest answer is we all do.

Remember this one thing: You can overcome anything if you're willing to put in the work.