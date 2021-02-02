YouDay: Change is not as scary as it may appear

The idea is you can't breakthrough until you are fed up with where you are and tired of the mundane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So many of us continue to pray for a breakthrough. We feel stuck and out of place. For many of you, you're stuck in old routines expecting new outcomes. This is insanity in its greatest form. You will never have a breakthrough until you are willing to break away from the things that held you captive for so long.

