YouDay: Change is natural

Change, Change, Changed. It is something that affects all of us. Coach LaMonte explains not only the power of change but the importance of not fighting its flow.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Change is a natural existence common to everything created. Everything around us is in a constant flow, a constant state of change -- and nothing and no one can stop it.

Change is proof that we are living and that life is happening around us. Why fight change when everything on Earth is destined to change?

If we will simply accept the inevitable that nothing will remain the same, we can use this to our advantage to create realistic expectations, and lessen the unnecessary disappointments we may face at times.

Change is change -- whether you accept it or not. It's best to accept it because it's going to happen with or without your permission.

It's time to jump on the change train -- you don't want to get left behind.

