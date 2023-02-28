YouDay: A clean slate

Get rid of the negativity in your life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jackie Robinson, a history-making baseball legend, once said "I'm not concerned with your liking or disliking me... All I ask is that you respect me as a human being".

What someone thinks about you is their issue, not yours. It is not your responsibility to win the crowd especially when the crowd does not add to the foundation of your being.

You know who is for you and who is secretly rooting against you. It's time to clean the slate.

This is the moment when you can become the new version of yourself. This is how you do it: If each person in your life was a ship carrying you, are there holes that can cause you to sink? If there are, you know what you must do next.

