YouDay: Common sense isn't common to everyone

Some people are so set in their ways they only accept what's common to them. This can be dangerous for our relationships.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If common sense was common wouldn't we all have it?

The reason some people lack it is because they're locked in a series of set ways, unwilling to expand beyond the stubbornness of their minds. When a person is locked within themselves, the sense they maintain is only common to them. This version of common sense is dangerous to the common person.

What we need are empathy and compassion. These are two traits that should be common to all of us. When we are able to show empathy to others it will awaken the gift of compassion that lives within.

This will lead to a common love, which opens the door to common respect That in turn creates common sense, and this is the sense will simply accept as common.

-Coach LaMonte.

