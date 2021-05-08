x
YouDay: Winning the war of life

Coach LaMonte helps us to put the focus back on ourselves by first focusing on the power of our thinking.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are we getting the most out of our minds? What is the greatest personal issue holding you hostage? What can you change today that will change every area of your life? What are some of the secret struggles that you battle externally?

In this edition of YouDay, Coach LaMonte tackles these very questions to explain how to win the war of life.

