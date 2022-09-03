YouDay: Don't let grave-minded thinking cause you to forget your purpose

Coach LaMonte shows us how to take the power away from grave-minded thinking.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Purpose is the key to life fulfillment, but can't be fulfilled until you realize it. It's time to bury your doubts.

The reality is we all will find our resting place here one day, but you aren't here now. That means that the decisions you make today can change the fabric of your life.

You still have time to make life what you want.

So tell the grave, "You will not take my dreams. You will not take my intended purpose. I was created to make a difference in this world -- not deposit my purpose and life into the bank of the graveyard."

You were created for such a time as this. The grave can have your doubts but not your life and dreams. The grave can wait!

-Coach LaMonte

