YouDay: The crow and the jug

Coach LaMonte's parable teaches us how we can reach any goal we set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One hot summer day a crow flew over a field searching for water to drink.

Feeling weak and losing hope, he almost gave up until he spotted a water jug. He landed and investigated the jug to see if there was any water inside. To his joy, there was.

He attempted to stick his head in the hole. He quickly discovered the hole was too narrow for him to fit. He decided to tilt the jug, but that idea didn't work either.

Then the light bulb went off. He found some pebbles and one by one dropped them into the jug until the water began to rise.

This is a story to show you that there are multiple ways for you to achieve the desires of your heart. You must be willing to stay persistent until you get what you desire or require. If you want it, find a way.