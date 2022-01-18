YouDay: The damage that words can cause

Some people speak first and deal with the consequences later. Coach LaMonte explains how powerful words can be, and the damage that could be caused if not checked.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a proverb that says self control is not only controlling our being but controlling our tongues.

Many of us have a "Talk first, face the consequences of our words later" mentality. Understand that our words have the power to build and break relationships, and build and break our lives.

If a bit in a horse's mouth can control the direction of a horse, a small steering wheel can control a car, a small doorknob will permit entry into a house- imagine what a tongue can do to your big life.

Your tongue is the key to life fulfillment. With this revelation, it is important to be more cautious about the words we speak and when we speak. You get what you speak.

-Coach LaMonte

