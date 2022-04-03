x
YouDay

YouDay: When dark times fall on us

Coach LaMonte has a timely reminder: there's a light at the end of the dark tunnels.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — These indeed can be dark times that so many of us face, but darkness can't last for long and must eventually bow its knee to light. 

There is a light within you that shines so bright that it's impossible for the death of darkness to steal your breath. I declare over your life that every idea will come to pass and that you will not die until it is realized. I speak life over you and your family that the greatest days are the days ahead.

MORE YOUDAY: Keep the curiosity of life alive

Learn to forgive and close the door to resentment because of misunderstandings. I declare you are free from any false burden that tries to creep into your life. I declare that the treasure within you will overrun with richness and your next big breakthrough is now.

