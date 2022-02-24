YouDay: Don't lose yourself being a source of hope for others

In the long run it is better to have peace than the temporary need to be needed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is said of American mathematician Katherine Johnson that before astronaut John Glenn flew Friendship 7 in 1962, he asked Johnson to double-check the math to ensure the endeavor would be successful.

"If she says the computer is right, there is no need for a second opinion," he told colleagues.

You have been a source of hope for many in your circle; however many have taken advantage of your generosity, unwilling to take personal responsibility for their own actions.

You have to decipher at those moments of helping others if you are destroying them or losing yourself.

Everyone shouldn't have access to you and you can't desire success more for them than they do for themselves.

