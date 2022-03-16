YouDay: Don't soak up bad people

Coach LaMonte says we're all like sponges. So who are you absorbing in your life?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you surround yourself with 5 fools, you will become the 6th. If you surround yourself with 5 wisdom-filled people you will become the 6th. See the equation here?

We are relationship sponges, soaking in the people around us. If you notice that there are things about you that you are not pleased with, ask yourself: where did this behavior come from and who is my life imitating?

The reason we are still sharing space with some is out of a false obligation. Remember leeches aren't picky about who they suck blood from. It is time to stop allowing people to suck the life out of you while they are living their lives without thought of yours.