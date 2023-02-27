YouDay: Remembering Dr. Daniel Williams

Coach LaMonte introduces us to Dr. Daniel Williams, a man credited with performing the first open-heart surgery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Daniel Williams founded the first Black-owned hospital in America and performed the world's first successful heart surgery.

The key word in Dr. Williams's history-making endeavor is successful; that means others tried to conduct heart surgery but never succeeded in their endeavors.

Many of us are afraid to take that first step into making our dreams a reality because we fear that if someone else did it before us, then why are we needed?

Just because someone else did it does not mean you can't do it, and even better. You will get the results intended for you based on the energy you give in the process.

This is the time to commit yourself to your next BIG endeavor and no longer focus on the results others got from their efforts.

There is no comparison. What's for you, is for you, and the results will eventually speak for themselves.