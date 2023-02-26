YouDay: Dream your biggest dream

If you fumble, there is still time to recover.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 100 years ago, a man by the name of Fritz Pollard became the first African American to play in the NFL.

You can imagine what this moment was like-Would he be seen as an equal? Would he be welcome into the locker room? Mr. Pollard broke down the walls of race making his footprint in the sport many consider to be the REAL first love of Americans.

In light of the NFL facing its present challenges of racial equality, Mr. Pollard overcame the challenges of that day and gave Blacks the right to sit at the table.

Fritz once said, “the ball is your life, if you drop it, that's a different story."

What area of your life do you feel you have dropped the ball? There are times you may fumble, but you still have time to recover and put your life back in a position to score.

It is imperative that you start to see yourself as a priority and understand that breath in your lungs is an indication that you still have a right to dream your biggest dream.

You are your first team. Remember, as long as you are rooting for team YOU, you will always have an opportunity to hold up the trophy of life as a champion.

