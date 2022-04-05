YouDay: Drown out doubt

Coach LaMonte wants you to block out the doubtful thoughts you're facing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We spend more time focusing on our doubts than the things we are called to win at. It is time to take a deaf ear to the loud voice of doubt.

Whatever you neglect will begin to fade away because of starvation. When it comes to our doubts we find ourselves in this fighting battle, hitting the things we doubt and getting hit the hardest by those same things.

This is because your doubts have your attention. When you give your attention to anything you are building that thing in your consciousness and granting it permission to evolve.

Withdraw your attention from it by building empowered thinking which is contrary to the doubts. Remember, whatever you focus on lives as long as you focus on it. Shift the attention, experience life change.