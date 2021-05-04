YouDay: The elephants and the rope

With another parable, Coach LaMonte helps you break free of the conditioning keeping you down.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man passing a herd of elephants was shocked when he noticed that these huge creatures were being held by a small rope tied to their front leg. It was obvious that the elephant at any time could break free but for some reason, they did not.

Asking a trainer why these animals made no attempt to get away, the trainer replied “When they were young and much smaller we used the same size rope to tie them and at that age, it’s enough to hold them in place. As they grew up, they are conditioned to believe that the rope can still hold them, so they never try to break free.”

I declare over your life that the small things that once held you down will no longer hold you powerless. Never again will you become conditioned to anything. This is a new season over your life, so be free.