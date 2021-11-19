YouDay: Evaluating your life's purpose

Have you ever asked the question, "What is the meaning of life?" Coach LaMonte discusses that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Philosophy asks the question -- what is life? It suggests life is the aspect of existence that processes, acts, reacts, evaluates, and evolves through growth. I wonder if the appropriate question is what is the meaning- the purpose of life? I believe that anything that has breath was created with an intended purpose that must be fulfilled.

The greatest tragedy in life is not death -- but a life void of purpose realized. The unsatisfied purpose will lead to a life unsatisfied -- a life filled with questions and not answers. You don't exist to merely exist -- there is a contribution that only you can deposit in the world to make it a better place. Whatever you were created to fulfill is waiting to be fulfilled by you. Your intended purpose is calling- it's time to answer.

-- Coach LaMonte.

