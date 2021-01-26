x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

YouDay

YouDay: Excuses are your enemy, not your friend

If you are a person who constantly finds excuses in your life to prevent actions in your life from happening today's YouDay moment is for you.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Motivational text Stop making excuses on paper on notebook background.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Excuses, excuses, excuses. We all have them, create them, and perfect them. Excuses become so engrained in our personality that they become automatic. They become the way we respond to the issues of life. They become the way we create outs when life gets tough. 

Excuses become the reason why we don't give full efforts because somewhere along the way we adopted the mindset that excuses were allowed to manifest in our lives.

RELATED: YouDay: In the boxing ring of life, who is your opponent?

If this is you, a person that has adopted excuses as a way of life, it is important that we uproot this now. I have discovered that the more I leaned on excuses the more I missed out on the pivotal moments of life and opportunities for learning. We must stand firm working against excuses and allowing ourselves permission to experience the fullness of life. Just do it. 

RELATED: YouDay: How to understand faith and make it unlock your life

Just walk through the moments you try to avoid and those days when we feel incapable of facing the fullness of life. Keep going, excuses are your enemy, not your friend.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Related Articles