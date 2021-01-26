YouDay: Excuses are your enemy, not your friend

If you are a person who constantly finds excuses in your life to prevent actions in your life from happening today's YouDay moment is for you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Excuses, excuses, excuses. We all have them, create them, and perfect them. Excuses become so engrained in our personality that they become automatic. They become the way we respond to the issues of life. They become the way we create outs when life gets tough.

Excuses become the reason why we don't give full efforts because somewhere along the way we adopted the mindset that excuses were allowed to manifest in our lives.

If this is you, a person that has adopted excuses as a way of life, it is important that we uproot this now. I have discovered that the more I leaned on excuses the more I missed out on the pivotal moments of life and opportunities for learning. We must stand firm working against excuses and allowing ourselves permission to experience the fullness of life. Just do it.

Just walk through the moments you try to avoid and those days when we feel incapable of facing the fullness of life. Keep going, excuses are your enemy, not your friend.