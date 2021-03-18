YouDay: When the hits keep coming

Coach LaMonte says constant negativity can't be allowed to continue. Here's how to keep fighting against it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever experienced one negative attack after another? You find yourself coming out of one situation only to be confronted by something greater, more mind-bending, and weighty? There was a time I could remember that when I felt settled into a place of security life would deal me another blow. Blow by blow, I felt that the weight of life was too much for me to endure. This was a period time I would contemplate suicide and ending it all. Thank God I didn't fulfill those contemplations.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

It is hard to maneuver through life when dealing with objections intended to war against us. Maybe as you are reading this you're in a place in your life where it seems that everything and anything has waged war against you. You may feel that you are being smothered by problems and your breath is being ripped out of your lungs. You are not alone. I have been there. I came out and use my life as an example of what is possible for you.

My question to you is this: when life deals its blows, are you going to take it, or fight back? I remember thinking maybe I deserved it so I stopped fighting. But one day I decided I was not created to just suffer pain after pain, setback after setback. I tapped into the internal story that reminded me that I was created to fulfill a purpose. We don't know why bad things unexpectedly happen but we are strong enough to endure. If there is anything we can all learn is when we encounter pain, and overcome it, we develop emotional muscle which shows us how to fight. If you search within you you will find the champion, the champion that taught you if you get knocked down you get back up and fight again. Remember, it's not the fall that destroys you - staying down does.

-Coach LaMonte