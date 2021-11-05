x
YouDay

YouDay: Finding your fulfillment

Coach LaMonte says it's time to live a life that shows you how whole you are.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Purpose is the key to life fulfillment. However, you will never be fulfilled until you realize it for your life. 

Remember when I asked where is the wealthiest place in the world? It's the cemetery. But let's add a greater perspective to this: the graveyard is not always external, but it's also between your ears. So many are using their minds as a place to die - die to their lives, their dreams, their potential.

RELATED YOUDAY:  The wealthiest place in the world is the cemetery

What starts in the mind will eventually find its way into the fabric of our lives and we exchange a life of potential greatness for a life of chaos. Now is the time to realize you were created for such a time as this and the world needs you. 

MORE YOUDAY: 5 ways to eliminate drama and find happiness

Live today. The grave can wait.

