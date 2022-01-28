YouDay: Fire and gunpowder never mix

Coach LaMonte reminds us we need to avoid situations that could blow up in our faces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A great proverb says that fire and gunpowder never share the same space. Why? I am pretty sure you know the answer to that. It is imperative that you place yourself in the right situations, with the right people, because everyone can't handle your personality.

Many of you have been trying to fit in with people that will never accept you for you. Never force acceptance. Find the right atmosphere that will accept the whole you, not a watered down version of you, sacrificing yourself just to fit in.

MORE YOUDAY: Handling false expectations

My wife Stacia always says "find a place where you are celebrated, not tolerated". If they can't accept the gift you are then it's time to find a group that will. There's no need to put your fire out just because people can not handle the heat you bring.

People will always find a reason to criticize, but when their criticism takes root in your heart, you have already lost yourself.