YouDay: A lesson from the frogs

Don't hop to conclusions about this message from Coach LaMonte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of frogs were traveling through the forest when two of them fell into a deep pit. When the other frogs saw how deep the pit was, they told the two frogs that there was no hope left for them.

However, the two frogs ignored them and proceeded to try to jump out of the pit. Despite their efforts, the group of frogs at the top of the pit told them give up.

MORE YOUDAY: Putting people on notice

Eventually, one of the frogs took heed of what the others were saying and jumped to his death. The other frog continued to jump. The frogs continued to tell him to give up. He ignored them and eventually made it out.

Once out the frogs said, "Did you not hear us?" The frog explained to them that he was deaf and that he thought they were encouraging him the entire time.