YouDay: You can start over at any time

Coach LaMonte explains how to foster a new beginning by first letting go of the past and forging into a predictable future.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The power of a new beginning is you can start over whenever. Welcome to your genesis -- your new beginning.

You are one word, one thought, and one decision away from accepting the responsibility to restart your life.

MORE FROM COACH LAMONTE: YouDay: Learning from a butterfly

Regardless of what you've done and what you have experienced, regardless of mistakes that repeatedly haunt you or the moments in life you wish you could take back -- all of that, from this moment forward, is behind you.

You owe it to yourself to no longer beat yourself up over situations you can not go back in time and change.

MORE FROM COACH LAMONTE: YouDay: The opposite of faith isn't doubt

We must stop polluting a powerful future with a polluted past. You are greater than that. So make today that new beginning day.

What do you have to lose?

-Coach LaMonte

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.