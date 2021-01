Coach LaMonte shares more of his story and how he was able to find healing after experiencing sexual abuse as a child.

Over the past few weeks, we have learned about who Coach LaMonte is why he created YouDay!

Today, Coach LaMonte shares more of his story and how he was able to find healing after experiencing sexual abuse as a child.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.