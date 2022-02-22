YouDay: Good vs. God ideas

Coach LaMonte shares a quote from icon Medgar Evers on the importance of bringing your idea to life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Civil rights icon Medgar Evers once said, "You can kill a man, but you can't kill an idea."

People have asked me what is the difference between a good idea and a God idea: a good idea you are willing to walk away from if it doesn't work, and a God idea haunts you until it's complete.

It can seem hard at times because there is so much darkness warring against the light of your mind. I discovered that sometimes the fight is not against the idea but whether or not you have the endurance to finish. Ideas are not intended to die but outlive the thinker.

So if the idea you have right now makes you nervous, good. That's an indication that it's going to work.

