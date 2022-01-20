YouDay: Handling false expectations

Grace and patience are two important virtues, but how important are these virtues when it comes to our closest relationships?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the greatest damages to relationships is when we place false expectations upon people who are unable to fulfill those expectations.

When they are unable to measure up to our expectations we cast them away and consider their lack of trying as disrespect. We must develop a higher level of patience and give them the grace to change. We can't force people to change- it is only in their power to do so.

But if they are worth it time will work with them to become the change necessary. Remember, there was a time when expectations were placed on you that you weren't able to meet- yet you found a way to make those changes a priority.

If it worked for you grant the grace that it will work for them also.

