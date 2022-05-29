YouDay: Having faith in times of tragedy

Coach LaMonte says we must acknowledge the trauma as we turn to spiritual guidance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — My heart like yours is broken.

Broken at the images of the events that have taken place the past few weeks in Buffalo and Texas. Lives were shortened by the hands of selfish gunmen under the possession of evil, who decided to use humans as targets of their rage.

Though we are left with more questions than answers the one thing I know is we are required to stand strong for the lost and pray fervently for the living. We must also pray for the strength of God's hand upon our nation.

If we can't place a demand on our politicians let's place a demand on Heaven that there will be a response to our cry.

I still have faith, so don't lose yours.

