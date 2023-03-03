YouDay: How Harriet Tubman defined herself

Coach LaMonte shares how the conductor of the Underground Railroad made her legacy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harriet Tubman, responsible for leading many slaves to freedom once said “I was the conductor of the Underground Railroad for eight years, and I can say what most conductors can't say — I never ran my train off the track and I never lost a passenger.”

This is your moment to define who you are and what you will be remembered for.

You hold the pen to write your life's perfect script, but if you refuse to write that script you are placing a burden on those who have decided to take the necessary risks to complete their intended call. Like Harriet, guide people to their promise land and help the experience freedom through your gift.

It is impossible for you to lose when winning has already been defined for you.

