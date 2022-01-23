YouDay: How Noah built his ark

Coach LaMonte says making our moves in silence is sometimes the best way to do so.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What you build in silence will speak for you in due time. But the question is, do you trust yourself during the process?

For many of us, we reach a crossroad asking the dreaded question: do I continue, or do I simply walk away, especially when the criticism of others seems louder than our own voice? Well if this is you, it's important to never quit especially when it seems the opinions of others are the loudest in your head.

It reminds me of the story of Noah. People didn't understand why he would build a vessel that would keep him and his family protected from something called rain. At that time the world had never seen rain. It was foreign to them. See, it was hard for them to believe in something they had never seen. But when the rain came, the doubters were proven wrong.

It is okay if people want to doubt you; that is their prerogative and not your concern. Ultimately what they don't see, and what you do see, will speak for you. As long as you can see, in your spirit and soul, what your heart desires, that's all that matters.

