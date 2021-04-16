YouDay: How selfless are we?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a young boy who miraculously overcame a rare blood disease. Many years later the boy developed antibodies that would combat the illness. This was hopeful because it was later discovered that his younger sister was diagnosed with the same disorder. The doctors recognized that the boy's blood could save his sister's life. The doctors spoke with him and asked him if he would be willing to give his sister his blood. It wasn't long before the boy said yes.