YouDay: How to avoid self-sabotage

Many of us are dealing with an issue that we are unaware that we have, and it steals more from us than we could ever imagine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is something that lives in the secret compartments of our lives. It's alive in all of us waiting for its appointed time to show up in our lives. This thing is called Self Sabotage. Self-sabotage is behavior that creates problems in daily life and interferes with long-standing goals and commitments. It is the very thing that internally prevents us from finishing what we start in life. It is an enemy to possibility and success.

The most common self-sabotaging behaviors include procrastination, excessive excusing, self-medicating with drugs or alcohol, addictive and harmful behaviors, pornography addiction, comfort eating, and all forms of self-injury. It is an act that causes pain and self regret after completion.

Unfortunately, people aren't always aware that they are sabotaging themselves, and connecting a behavior to self-defeating consequences is no guarantee that a person will disengage from it. Still, it is possible to overcome almost any form of self-sabotage. To fully gravitate away from a self-sabotaging lifestyle one must actually accept that the behavior is real, accept personal responsibility, and connect the pain and loss to the life experience. Nothing is more powerful than connecting life losses to the behaviors which have prevented you. When you are able to do this you are able to tap into the life you have destined.