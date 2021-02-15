YouDay: How to choose love

This Valentine's Day, Coach LaMote has advice on how to choose love in a world full of stress and fear.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today many people will experience the "love day" routine.

This routine includes booking restaurant reservations, buying roses and chocolate, and spending countless dollars on gifts that express how one may feel for that special person.

Yeah, I was definitely victim to this special day, celebrating my wife Stacia of 20 years and my four daughters. Yeah, call me a sucker! Because of routine, something many of us gets lost in, we may forget the true intention of the day- love. It is important that we place love in its proper perspective.

Love is to be celebrated and elevated, and not just today, but every day. Love is the greatest expression of appreciation and the best way to share a piece of who we are with the growing world around us.

Imagine if everyone made love a standard operating procedure in how we conduct our everyday lives. How far would we get as a society, and just how far will we grow as a people. I have always loved the idea of love and all that it can offer us. Love is the power to heal the broken and restore the lost. Love is a tangible expression that must be released in our lives for us to experience the power of self inclusion. We can no longer hold back. We can no longer hide from the love that desires to be expressed at this very moment.

To explain the power of love I share this scripture from the 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8

Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant 5 or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; 6 it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. 7 Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. 8 Love never ends.

There is nothing like love so give love its due respect today and every day. Allow love to be the greatest fruit of the spirit we can live by, and show love to yourself and love to your neighbor. If love can cover a multitude of wrongdoings love can fix what's out of place. Walk-in love and love will walk in you.