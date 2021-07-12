YouDay: How to stop spreading the hurt

"Hurt people hurt people" is a common phrase. Coach LaMonte says it doesn't have to be that way.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have experienced some type of hurt tend to intentionally or unintentionally hurt others. When imprisoned within our pain, we often find ways to warp others into our pain bubble.

This can lead to a false belief that the more we can hurt others the less pain we feel. The only way to break this cycle is first be honest with ourselves: it's the lies we continue to tell ourselves that become our life foundation.

MORE YOUDAY: The beauty of silence

Take a step back. Look at your actions towards those you love. Is placing your pain on them worth it? We must acknowledge that the people we are hurting are the people we need most and that alone should be the basis to why we need to find healing.