YouDay: Indecision stunts growth

Coach LaMonte says when we make choices, we can move forward with our lives

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 82% of all failure is due to the inability to not make a decision in a timely manner.

We toil because we are unable to decide what is best for our lives. We fear if the right decision is indeed the right the decision.

Remember that each decision will create a new life event which creates a new life story. Each decision is an incision within the area of compromise because you firmly decide to shift your life in a new direction.

You must decide what is best for your life and are you willing to allow that decision to become the course your life is then set upon. You are one decision away from the greatest life or a season of unintended circumstances.

So today, decide. Your life is waiting.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.