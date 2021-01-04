YouDay: How the eagle overcomes storms

Coach LaMonte has a powerful metaphor for how we can face the storms that life throws at us

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In life, we are guaranteed to face a storm.

Storms will come and many are unavoidable, but you have a superpower that even the storm knows it can't overcome you. Take the eagle for example. An eagle can't foresee when a storm is approaching long before it breaks. Instead of hiding, the eagle flies to the highest point and waits for the winds to come. When the storm rolls in the eagle sets its wings in place to be carried by the winds above the storm.

This is the approach we must take.

When the storms of life come, use the storm against itself and show that storm who's boss. Everything in you has trained you for moments like this. You don't have to accept the outcome that a storm will bring--you can get in the face of any storm and be the storm against the storm.

-Coach LaMonte