YouDay: Finding yourself when you're lost

Coach LaMonte digs deeper into his life story to share how you can find yourself when you're lost

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I have to admit I wasn't the best student in high school. Actually, I developed a reputation for always skipping school. I remember my mother would drop me off at the front door and before she left the parking lot I was out the back door leaving. I was a young man lost trying to find himself. It was literally as if I was running from myself because I didn't know who I was. I had no identity because there was no voice in my life that could have told me who I was.

There was no father speaking into my life. As a young man, I needed his voice.

No mentors. As a young man, I needed guidance and direction.

No one reached out to take me under their wing to show me life and how to be a man. This was definitely a void I had. Because of this void, I was lost in being lost. That means that many of us have no direction in life, wandering, waiting for someone to rescue us. I would soon discover that I was never truly lost.

Though I didn't have a father or mentor that didn't necessarily mean I was lost. It means I was on a course to creating a story of discovering myself. In addition, when you walk through tough moments you are creating a path for others to learn from you. I was just not in the place in life I should've been. It wasn't the responsibility of anyone else to rescue me. I had to love myself enough to rescue me. It is my hope that you will walk in the fullness of who you are and why you are, because you are found!

-Coach LaMonte