YouDay: Lessons on powerful thoughts from Johnnie Colemon

Coach LaMonte says everything you see in the world started as a thought that was taken seriously.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnnie Colemon once said, "I am the thinker that creates the thoughts that create the things". Your mind holds such amazing power. You can think yourself in and out of circumstances, create a new path for your life, and introduce the next big idea.

Everything you see in the world started as a thought that was taken seriously. When you apply your mind to the direction that will empower your life, you will discover that the power to win or lose is how you think.

Make sure that your thoughts are not wasted on would've, could've, and should've because those things only torment -- think on what I will do, can do, must do. Be one with your thoughts and watch the things you will create.

-Coach LaMonte

