YouDay: Keep moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Sociologist W.E.B. DuBois, once said "human beings will live and progress to greater, broader, and a fuller life, if they only believe in that life they are living."

Do you believe in yourself enough to push your life beyond limitations put in place to prevent you from living your best everyday life? Many of these limitations of today were created from past experiences put in place at that time to protect you from mistakes you could've made.

However, you must accept that you have outgrown those days of old and your life is shifting towards a new and profound promise. Now is the time to escape the old and allow the new to emerge.

Remember, a former setback should never become a barricade to a promise so sweet.

