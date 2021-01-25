YouDay: In the boxing ring of life, who is your opponent?

In life, there will come a time when we have to fight. But in the boxing ring of life who is your opponent? And do you what it take to win?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's create a picture. You are standing in a boxing ring. You can feel the energy in the room knowing that this is the moment that you have trained for. All those sleepless nights are coming to a collision with destiny. You are present knowing fully that this is your moment. You can feel the electricity from the crowd and at this very moment, you can't turn back.

The announcer introduces you. You can hear the crowd roaring. You are in a zone. You are ready to pounce on your opponent. The reason why you are ready for this fight is because the person in the opposite corner is the one person that is standing in your way. You are fully aware that the very person keeping you from destiny and the greatest blessing of your life is in the opposite corner.

There is a moment when you lock eyes with your opponent as you both stand in your corners. The look in their eyes is similar to yours; they want it just as much as you do. But there is something within you that wants it more. There is something in you that won't let you back down. Something in you that won't allow you to miss the greatness of this moment. You are ready for the fight of your life!

The announcer calls you both to the center of the ring. You stand eye to eye. You are ready for this moment. The referee announces the rules. You're anticipating the bell to ring, ready to put your training to work. This is your moment...The opponent wants to steal this moment, that can't happen.

This is your time. As you stand there looking in the eyes of your opponent you discover that all this time you were looking in a mirror. The corner you were looking at, that held your opponent, was actually a mirror reflecting back to you. You are standing in the ring preparing to fight the person keeping you from becoming the person you were created to be. The person standing before you wants to destroy your destiny and prevent you from winning. That person wants to keep you complacent and lacking the enthusiasm for life. The person preventing you is you. The bell is about the ring, who are you pulling for and who will win?