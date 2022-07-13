YouDay: The key to decision making

Coach LaMonte positions us to make decisions and making them in a timely manner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A larger percentage of failure is due to the inability to not make a decision in a timely manner.

We toll because we are unable to decide what is best for our lives. We fear if the right decision is indeed the right decision.

Remember that each decision will create a new life event which creates a new life story. Each decision is an incision within the area of compromise because you firmly decide to shift your life in a new direction.

You must decide what is best for your life and are you willing to allow that decision to become the course your life is then set upon.

You are one decision away from the greatest life or a season of unintended circumstances.

So today, decide. Your life is waiting.

