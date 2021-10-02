YouDay: Never allow anyone to question your value

Have you ever entered a room and felt intimidated, like you don't belong? Coach LaMonte tells us how to get over that insecurity and take control.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you only knew how important you are and knew your own value.

This will be short, sweet and to the point: Never allow anyone to make you feel intimidated or unworthy. Never allow anyone to question your own worth. Never enter a room believing you are not qualified to be there. Never allow anyone to shortcut you from living the life you deserve.

You have a right to sit at any table. What you are called to do in life, no one can replace you, nor do it like you can. No one can bring what you can to the table.

So, the next time you enter a room, know that you are the reason you are in that room and you have a right to be there.