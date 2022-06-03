YouDay: Knowing your value

Coach LaMonte asks the major question: do you know you value?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If I offered this $20 bill would you take it? What if I crumbled it up; would you still want it? What if I stumped on it; would you still want it?

The answer I can imagine is many of you would still accept it. The reason is that regardless of its condition the elements done weren't great enough to change its value.

This $20 bill is the same as it was, but it now has a story. Many of you have been crumbled, balled up, cast away, dirt thrown, and life stomped out of you.

Regardless of what you encountered you have never lost your value. You gained a story and your story is the greatest part of who you are.

So maintain your value; you're better today than you were yesterday.