YouDay: Learn their stories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I heard a story of a 24-year-old man who was traveling on a train with his father. The son looking out the train’s window shouted with excitement "Dad, look the trees are moving behind us!"
A young couple sitting nearby looked at the son's childish behavior with pity, suddenly he again exclaimed "Dad, look the clouds are running with us!"
The couple couldn’t resist and said to the father "Why don’t you take your son to a doctor? It's apparent he needs help." The father smiled and said "I did, and we are traveling from our stay in the hospital. My son was blind from birth; today is the first time he is seeing."
Every one of us has a story. Never judge anyone because you don't know what chapter you're walking in on.
