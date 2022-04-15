YouDay: Learning from a butterfly

Coach LaMonte says we all need to take our time to form ourselves before we try to fly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day a man watched a butterfly struggle to emerge from a cocoon. The cocoon had a small hole and the butterfly simply could not fit through it.

Frustrated, the man took it upon himself and created a larger hole for the butterfly, which was then able to emerge. The problem was it was too soon and the butterfly had not fully developed and spent the rest of its life unable to fly.

What the man failed to understand was the butterfly needed the struggle to fully develop. We all have faced struggles, and at times wished we could exit them sooner, but the struggle has always been a part of the process.

The greatest struggle will strengthen and equate to the greatest life. Never dismiss the struggle but endure, and in due season you will fly.

