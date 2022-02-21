YouDay: Lessons from the first Black president

Coach LaMonte shares a quote from former President Obama on the importance of being the change we need today.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Barack Obama once said, "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."

You are the answer to the questions which are lingering in this world today.

You are the solution created for such a time as this, and who you are and what you are carrying within you is necessary.

Now is not the time to sit back and wait for someone else to step up and do what you are fully capable of doing. I believe that the problems that exist today are connected to people who are silent- carrying the answers they refuse to provide.

Arise and step into your place; you're needed.