YouDay: Lessons from KFC's founder

Coach LaMonte shares an inspiring - and finger-lickin' good - story about persisting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many years ago a man, at the age of 65, was living off of $99 social security checks. He decided it was time to make a change.

He begin to ask himself 'what do I have that others may benefit from'. His mind went to his fried chicken recipe, which his friends and family loved.

He left his home state of Kentucky and traveled throughout the country, attempting to sell his recipe to restaurants. A total of 1,009 restaurants said no. But even after all of the rejections, he persisted.

He believed in himself and his chicken recipe. When he visited restaurant #1,010, he got a YES.

His name? Colonel Hartland Sanders.

You are never too old. so stop thinking you are.

