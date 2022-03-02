YouDay: Lessons on belief from Thurgood Marshall

Coach LaMonte looks for wisdom from a former member of the highest court in the land.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The honorable Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall once said "A person can make what they want of themselves if they truly believe that they must be ready for hard work and many heartbreaks." So many believe that there is no price to pay for success. There is always a price and nothing in life will come easy.

There will be long days, tears shed, heartbreak, and moments of sacrifice. There will be times you find yourself clawing out of the ditches of despair. But after the struggle ends then comes reward.

How can you ever lose when you have winning on your mind. If you simply believe you can you will- and when what you believe manifests only greatness can we celebrated.

