YouDay: Why putting off problems is like holding a heavy glass of water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How long can you hold a glass of water before it gets too heavy? A few minutes? An hour?

Do this exercise if you can and you'll feel the full impact of today's lesson. Hold the glass for as long as you can. The longer you hold the glass, the heavier it gets. Why is this?

It's not necessarily the glass, but the arm holding it. I relate this to how long we hold problems, how long we're willing to hold on to issues we have the power to solve. It's time to answer the call and resolve every issue that's confronting you. The longer you hold on, the heavier it gets.

The more we put off issues we should confront, the weight on our minds and emotions grows. Eventually, the weight becomes too heavy and destroys us. If we simply confront the problem when it's light, we never have to concern ourselves later when they're heavier.

Let the glass go and find your answer. Confront today what can destroy you tomorrow.