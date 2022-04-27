YouDay: Now is not the time to quit

Coach LaMonte helps us get mentally prepared to win the race called life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Regardless of what it may look like, and what odds are against you, you are not done. You still have a strong finish within you, a finish line expecting you.

Life may throw everything, causing you to retreat to a place of rejection and hopelessness, but stay focused and steadfast knowing that God is going to bring you out of what you are currently facing.

You will never be given more than you can bear, and if you are walking through it it is an indication that you are built to withstand and come out of it.

Remember there is always a next level, a next adventure, a next major accomplishment. Whatever you do, now is not the time to quit.

Keep moving. Keep striving. Keep going.

-Coach LaMonte

